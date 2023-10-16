PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — House of Hope Peoria has been selected as the organization to spearhead the anti-violence efforts in Peoria’s South Side Community. The nonprofit will receive funding through the Cure Violence Program.

The resource center scored closely against United Fellowship Ministries. However, both organizations scored low when it came to sustainability. However, executive director Terry Burnside has chosen to partner with other organizations including United Fellowship Ministries to combat violence.

Burnside said he’s ecstatic about finally getting the opportunity through funding to help his community.

“When you’re talking about 61605, the most harmed but the least served,” he said.

Burnside continued, “So, having relationships and partnerships with people and you collaborate along the way is how we get more done. It’s time to breakdown the silos and just start joining hands. We can accomplish a lot more together than we ever can apart.”