House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night.

The vote was 230 yes to 197 no with 3 not voting on Article I of impeachment which was an abuse of power. House members voted 229 yes to 198 no with 3 not voting on Article II of impeachment which is obstruction of congress. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted Present. President Trump is the third president to be impeached.

Illinois 18th Congressional District Representative Darin LaHood defends President Trump and speaks out against the impeachment proceedings held on the United States House floor.

“As I have said throughout this process, impeachment is the nuclear option, reserved for the most treasonous and criminal activity,” LaHood said. “In this case, House Democrats have failed to present evidence to support the high threshold for impeachment. Moreover, the entire process has lacked due process, transparency, and fairness. Impeachment is the most consequential act Congress can take, and it is disappointing the Democrats are moving ahead with the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in our country’s history.”

Connie Beard, Chairman of the McLean County Republicans also defends President Trump.

“The impeachment process, as conducted by the House Democrats, has been abused and diminished. The framers of our constitution did not design it to be used as a weapon by a political party at odds with a President, over matters that do not meet the standard of treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. No proof of crimes or evidence of malpractice has been presented. The actions of the House Democrats jeopardize the integrity of the impeachment process for future administrations. Being at odds with the style of governing by a sitting president does not constitute grounds for impeachment. The hope is that the Senate will make quick work of their portion of the trial as the American people have no taste for what they are being served by Congress,” Beard said.

President Trump will now face a Senate trial in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

