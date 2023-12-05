WASHINGTON, DC (WMBD)– Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) celebrated the passage of his bipartisan bill on Tuesday.

A Sorensen news release states that the DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act will help collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Department of Energy (DOE).

“I was thrilled to lead the ‘DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act’ alongside my colleague and Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee, Congressman Williams,” said Sorensen.

He continued, “NASA and the Department of Energy have enjoyed a decades-long, successful partnership that has improved our understanding of the universe. This bill seeks to build and expand upon the productive legacy of NASA and DOE by advancing their coordination on fundamental and applied science. This bill will make a real-world impact for my constituents and the rest of the country—and I was proud to see it pass the House today. When we send the first humans to Mars, they will rely on capabilities made possible by the technology we develop today.”

The bill will enable cooperation between DOE and NASA without congressional approval. This will help in important Research and Development areas like nuclear propulsion, high-energy physics, and quantum information sciences.

