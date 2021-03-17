House Republicans introduce new Reimagine Illinois platform

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, Illinois House Republicans launched their new Reimagine Illinois platform.

GOP leaders say the plan focuses on main four categories including ending corruption, responsible fiscal leadership, growing jobs and opportunities for families, and ensuring public safety.

“This is important that people realize that House Republicans are not the party of ‘no’. We’re prepared to move forward. We want this state to survive, we want this state to thrive. We want our kids, grandchildren, to have availability, we want them to have an opportunity, said Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs).

Lawmakers say as of Wednesday, approximately 80 bills have been introduced to achieve their agenda.

“After several months of discussions among caucus members as well as feedback from advocates from all corners of the state, these proposals will allow the state to unleash the strength that we have in Illinois,” said Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield.

Reimagine Illinois was developed in the months following last November’s election. Murphy says he believes republican proposals will work in all parts of the state.