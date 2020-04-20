How a Central Illinois Winery is dealing with COVID-19 slowdown

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — The buds are alive and well at vineyards all across the state but this is not like any other spring for wineries

With changes to weddings, concerts and other outdoor events wineries like Mackinaw Valley Vineyard have had to rely on individual sales to get by during the outbreak.

“It’s a bit challenging, I have to say in 17 years of being in business we’ve never seen anything like this,” Owner of Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Diane Hahn.

Hahn along with a few others grow, make and bottle all the wine sold at mackinaw valley vineyard.

“So all those daily normal activities are still going on. The vineyard still needs taking care of the farm still needs taking care of, we’re still bottling,” said Hahn.

But like other businesses, Mackinaw Winery has switched to curbside pickup and over the counter sales. They’ve also increased their hours, now open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m.

“We’ve had I think good support from the community, of course, nothing like an event would be but we’re glad people are still thinking of us,” said Hahn.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we have had people in the community instead of going to Walmart to buy stuff they’ve been coming here and supporting,” said Testing Room Manager Carly Mitcelfelt.

Summer is the wineries busiest season, bringing in most of their revenue from concerts, weddings and other events.

“We usually have our kickoff festival the last weekend in May and we’re even hesitant about if we are gonna be able to reopen and if we are what with social distancing and the fear this has instilled in everybody, is the safest measure, because we want to make sure everybody feels safe and is comfortable,” said Mitcelfelt.

During these trying times Hahn says the community is what will get them through this.

“That’s where I hope people really remember the local businesses are still here, we’re fighting to stay open and when we get open we really need people to come back and support us,” said Hahn.

Hahn says she is still hopeful their upcoming events in May and June will run as planned.

