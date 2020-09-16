How can businesses become more inclusive and diverse? Big Table Greater Peoria discuss

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Big Table Greater Peoria is working with business leaders to help implement ways employers can empower diverse staff and create a culture that will retain diverse talent.

President and CEO of Peoria Chamber of Commerce Joshua Gunn said diverse teams are more productive, and diverse businesses are more successful. Tuesday the Big Table had a zoom discussion with three panelists, who are business leaders, discuss ways they are making sure their organization is inclusive.

Laraine Bryson, President of the Tri-County Urban League helps people find employment and help them gain useful skills that will land them a career. She said businesses can improve by being culturally sensitive.

“Hiring just one (minority) person is not good enough,” she said. “The people that you do business with, do you have diverse vendors, do you give minority businesses a chance to bid, when you advertise with media, do you use Black media, Hispanic media, how broad are you.”

Bryson further explains minority employees want to see people who look like them in management. She said in order for businesses to reach full equity and inclusion, businesses and organizations need to review policies and change them so they can include all backgrounds, even if it means adjusting them for different people.

She explains blanketing a policy for everyone could exclude minorities.