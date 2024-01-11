PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dropping temperatures can impact many things, including your cell phone.

According to UScellular, lithium-ion batteries in smartphones are often affected in cold weather. The batteries contain liquid and the cold causes “the molecules to shrink,” which leads to potential issues for the phone’s battery life, display and buttons.

“We typically think of hot temperatures causing issues for smart devices, but extreme cold can do the same,” aid Mike Burwell, Director of Sales and Operations for UScellular in Missouri and Illinois. “Anything below 32 degrees is going to start slowing down your phone.”

He continued, “We use our smart devices for nearly everything these days, so it’s important to keep them protected in extreme temperatures, so they maintain their functionality.”

Some tips to keep your phone working in the cold include: