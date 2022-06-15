PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on East Glenn Avenue started in May and with temperatures reaching nearly triple digits, workers are taking extra measures to ensure their safety.

America Illinois Water is removing the water main located under the road but with the sweltering heat, many of the workers are needing to take breaks and drink plenty of water.

Steven Baccus, an inspector for American Illinois Water, makes sure he comes prepared for work on days that reach high temperatures.

“I don’t know if you can say we’re beating the heat or the heat’s beating us But, we are staying pretty cool. I got long sleeves, and a sun hat, and we got plenty of water out here” said Baccus.

The construction starts on East Glenn Avenue and goes until North Knoxville Avenue. It is expected to last at least another month.