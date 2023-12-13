WASHINGTON (WMBD) — The House of Representatives voted to formalize its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted to approve the resolution to authorize the inquiry in a 221 to 212.

The vote largely happened along party lines. This included our local central Illinois representative.

Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-17) and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14) both voted against the inquiry and Rep. Darin LaHood (R-16) and Mary Miller (R-15) both voted for the inquiry.

The inquiry is related to claims that Biden allegedly abused his power to benefit his family.