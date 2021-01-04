How expensive is Peoria gas in first week of 2021?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported Peoria gas prices rose 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, which is 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.39 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.18 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said after several weeks of seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year.

“I’m hopeful 2021’s theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher,” De Haan said. “How much higher? GasBuddy will be revealing its 2021 Fuel Price Outlook tomorrow answering that question, giving motorists some insight into the trends expected in the coming 365 days. Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases.”



Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.33 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.24 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.15 per gallon.

The national average gas price fell, averaging $2.24 per gallon.