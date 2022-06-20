PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Juneteenth holiday weekend started with the busiest air travel day of the year, but it was marked by large numbers of flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, more than 900 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Sunday alone. This is leading travelers to pay extra attention to flight updates.

“Every time there’s a notification I make sure to check it just in case there’s baggage issues or anything like that, but yeah it makes me much more aware,” said Beck Gambill, Peoria traveler.

At Peoria International Airport, leaders said they didn’t experience major delays or cancellations this past weekend due to better conditions than in other parts of the country.

“I think it was kind of responding to weather impacts as weather rolled through the country, and our weather was good. So we didn’t really see any impact,” said Gene Olson, director of airports for Peoria International Airport.

Despite having luck the past weekend, overall, cancellations and delays are higher than they were pre-COVID. Pilot and flight attendant shortages are two of the biggest contributing factors.

“If you don’t have them, you can’t fly,” Olson said.

Olson added that the airlines are also working to bring back aircraft that have been idle due to lower demand during the height of the pandemic.

“The capacity has to be rebuilt before we get the system as robust as it was before,” Olson said.

If you’re concerned about cancellations or delays, Olson said there are steps you can take. “Start watching the weather several days ahead of time and that will give you an idea about whether you’re likely to have a problem or not,” he said.

Fran Strebing, director of marketing for the Central Illinois Regional Airport in McLean County, said they only had a few delays this weekend, which were likely due to issues at the connecting airport.