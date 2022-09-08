PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Runners from Central Illinois are lacing up their sneakers in honor of a Memphis teacher who was abducted and killed while running.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted at 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 2 during her morning run near the University of Memphis.

“It’s always jarring. Sadly enough, it happens every couple of years when something very tragic like this makes headline news. It’s sobering, and it is that reminder that we can’t be complacent. Complacency and being vigilant in all our surroundings… is something we need to do,” said Adam White, owner of RC Outfitters, a local running store.

Starting at 4:20 a.m. Friday through Sunday evening, more than 2,000 runners and 30,000 virtual runners will Finish Eliza’s Run, according to the run’s organizer, Jen Scott.

White said the number one motto of runners is “be safe and be seen.” He strongly recommended wearing flashing lights, reflective material, and bone conductivity headphones to stay safe on the road.

“If somebody is out to do harm to the individual, and if they can see that person, and they know others can see that person or are seeing that person right now…reflectivity and flashing lights are a big way to draw attention to oneself in a positive way, they’re probably going to leave that individual alone,” said White.

White said the local running community is very tight-knit, and the upcoming run reflects that sense of community. Some runners will gather at RC Outfitters early Friday morning for the run.

“The running community is a community of solidarity… Just awareness and for us to gather together and honor a fellow runner who was lost and for us to get together and support each other,” he said.