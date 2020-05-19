How long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 testing for staff, residents

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Peoria City/County Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said long-term care facilities in Peoria are still waiting on COVID-19 testing from the State.

While staff of these facilities are able to go to local testing sites, residents are not.

“In terms of the request we had to the State for testing of our long-term care facilities, we have yet to receive the testing to give out to them for their residents, but all of our long-term care facilities, and we’ve seen it in our data, have been pushing their staff rather well into utilizing our community-based testing sites to get tested,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says the amount of tests Peoria County long-term care facilities are requesting and the lack of cases in Peoria County are reasons the tests haven’t arrived yet.

“They are prioritizing testing with the IDPH lab tests for specifically long-term care facilities. The ones we’d be looking at are the ones currently having no cases in there,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says there is still a need to get the needs for these local centers, but it could be seen as a good thing the facilities haven’t gotten the tests yet because this area is not considered a ‘hot zone.’

We spoke with Sara Sparkman from the Tazewell County Health Department who breaks down the process of how these centers request testing and when they should show up.

“They send them to us and then we provide them to the long-term care facility. They have to actually administer the test for their staff and residents, and then they’re responsible for sending them to the state lab to be processed then results are provided,” Sparkman said. “We have weekly outreach with our long-term care facilities. We do a call with them to do education with them to make sure they have updated information. We’ve been getting the tests from the state and we’ve been getting them to the facility in two days.”

Sparkman says when the Tazewell County Health Department receives a request, the tests usually get to the facilities in two days.

Residents and staff should get tested the same day tests are delivered, and it takes a few days to get results back from the State.