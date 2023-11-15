PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — We tend to think of the holiday season as the “eating” season, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up all of our healthy habits!



Dr. Brian Curtis talks about the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to our Thanksgiving meals in Ask the Doc. Check out our interview to learn more about the average amount of calories we eat during the holidays, what the most fattening dessert at the table is, and how much you would need to exercise to burn all of those extra calories off!



