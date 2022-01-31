How some businesses are helping residents prepare for the incoming winter storm

PEORIA, Ill. WMBD) — “We’ve noticed an uptick in our business for sure. Definitely a busier Monday than what we normally see on a typical Monday.” said Metamora IGA Store Manager Josh Brown.

Brown said the usual winter storm go-to’s of milk, bread, and eggs have been in demand Monday. Ice melt and meat are also sought-after items at the store.

The manager of Nena Ace Hardware in Peoria said they’ve started to see customers preparing for the storm.

“We’ve seen a little bit of prep for ice melt and snow shovels for today and over the weekend. We probably won’t see the big rush until it starts snowing, and then that’s when people will start coming in. That’s one thing we know. If we got a big one coming, if you need something, come in early so that we don’t run out.” said Nena Ace Hardware in Peoria Manager Keith Rieker.

Rieker said they have plenty in stock and there might be a few extra items to add to your list.

“May want to get batteries and things like. Make sure you got plenty of water and maybe bottled water and stuff if you get snowed in,” said Rieker.

Items are on the American Red Cross’s Winter Storm Safety checklist.

“You can have things like food supply, non-perishable food there, drinking water on hand. Things like charging up your cellphone before the storm comes, in the event, the power were to go out. Or for event that there would be enough snowfall that you would be stranded,” said Brian Williamsen with the American Red Cross.

Things like extra medicine on hand and even having gear for your car can be a big help too,

“You want to have things like sand or ice melt just in case you find yourself stuck. That’ll help with a little bit of extra traction for that. Same drill as far as home make sure you have a little bit of food and water just in case your car gets stranded. And then also we recommend having some blankets, warm clothing,” said Williamsen.