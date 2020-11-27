How some stores are handling Black Friday shopping in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Black Friday, a day filled with sales, and occasional chaos. This year Black Friday shopping looks a little different.

Store owners say like usual, customers are gearing a lot of their purchases towards the holidays.

“A lot of people coming in, especially for trees and Christmas lights. A lot of families have that tradition of, the day after Thanksgiving, get the tree set it up. So all the live trees have been very busy,” said Nena Ace Hardware store manager Douglas Hausam.

Dan Crawford, owner of Cabbages & Kings Games, says he had an influx of customers, as soon as his doors opened.

“We’ve had a steady flow of people in and out since we’ve opened, we open up at 1:00 so we haven’t been open very long to be honest, but we’ve seen several, more customers than normal by quite a few,” said Crawford.

His store specializes in board and card games, he says between the holiday’s coming up, and people being stuck inside the house, sales have been up.

“This year we’ve sold more board games than we did last year, by almost two times, and a lot of it has to do with the pandemic. along with puzzles, the increase in puzzle sales has been insane,” said Crawford.

Hausam says customers being able to grab Christmas decorations from his store might be a good morale booster.

“I think it’s important, especially right now when everybody has been stuck at home, it’s good to get out, grabbing a tree is a great thing, you’re in the outdoors, it’s a good family memory,” said Hausam.

Most importantly, is the safety of shoppers.

“Just want people to stay safe, you know, common sense when shopping, we do masks, and try to keep people distanced, we have about 10 to 12 people in our store at a time,” said Crawford.