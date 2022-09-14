PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”.

Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.

Multiple people were arrested, but students believe events like these will help change the narrative.

“It’s really just a positive night to make up for everything that has been going on lately. We just want to show the community that we have so much more, and we have all of this positivity in this part of the city. We have different vendors, we have student vendors and outside vendors coming to support us,” said Krisdon Marquardt, senior class president at Peoria High.

All the proceeds from Wednesday will go towards the Carver Community Center.