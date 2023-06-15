PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The closing of St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley will have an impact on getting residents medical care.

Andrew Jackson, Putnam County EMS Chief, said with the closing of hospitals in Peru and Spring Valley travel times to other hospitals will increase. The nearest options are now OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

“When we take a patient to Spring Valley we’re back within a half hour,” he said. “But now with the hospitals, closing our average times are going to be anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours. Maybe even a little longer depending on what’s going on and whether the weather’s bad or not bad.”

The increase in travel times also means an increase in hospital bills. Patients or their insurance companies are charged per mile from the patient’s location until the patient is dropped off at a hospital.

Jackson said the department is already short-staffed but will need to recruit more people to make sure the area is covered.

“I don’t want to ever leave this county not covered. These people are our tax papers, they’re our constituents,” he said. “I love all these people. There are great people in this county. I want to make sure they get the utmost care, the best care they can.”