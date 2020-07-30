How the death of George Floyd sparked calls for change in Central Illinois

Video footage of the death of George Floyd lead to uprisings and calls for change in Central Illinois.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — The moment that sparked a global movement was the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man from Minnesota.

Video captured a Minneapolis police officer pinning him down, his knee on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes including roughly two minutes after Floyd stopped breathing. That footage led to uprisings and calls for change, even here in Central Illinois.

“We have become comfortable with the status quo,” a protester from Peoria’s ‘We Matter March back in May, said.

“You can see and hear and feel every part of the anger,” another protester said.

Saturday, May 30, 2020, was the day frustration in Peoria manifested into Black Lives Matter rallies calling for community change.

“Teaching officers to use their voice before violent action is taken place will save lives,” Autumn Cain, co-vice president of Young Revolution, said during a speech.

The marches quickly took off in June, expanding across Central Illinois as more cities joined the cause to end police brutality against Black Americans.

And then things changed.

Peaceful protests during the day bled into the night where civil unrest exploded through several communities.

“People are coming from a place of anger and hurt,” Cain said.

Storefronts were smashed, businesses looted, cars were set on fire and standoffs emerged between police and citizens. City leaders and law enforcement publicly denounced acts of violence but sympathized with the frustration.



“We stand shoulder to shoulder with those who want to work for change,” Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said.

And while areas impacted by looting have since been cleaned up, community members said some of the hurt and pain remain.

“We want to sit down with our community leaders, the young people of our community, or anyone and talk about reform,” Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said.

The riots soon died down, but the protests continued. Community members said the conversation should go on until change is no longer a request, but a reality.

