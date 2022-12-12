NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The holidays are fast approaching, so be sure to plan ahead as your garbage pickup schedules may be altered.

On Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, only household garbage and recycling will be collected. Bulky waste and yard waste will not be picked up, but they will be collected the following week on your regular collection day.

As often happens in winter, snow accumulation may impact collection and potentially cause delays.

The self-service electronic recycling drop-off site at 1302 Warriner St. in Normal will be closed on Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2 as well. Otherwise it will continue to be open to McLean County residents from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Following the holidays, residents can put their Christmas trees on the curb to be collected by the brush or bulk crews as time allows. Trees must be placed on the curb without ornaments, bases, plastic bags, or anything else attached by 6 a.m. on your collection day.

For more information and updates, visit the Town of Normal’s website.