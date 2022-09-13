PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council board is taking further steps for the future of passenger rail in Peoria.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members approved $100,000 to apply for the Federal Rail Administration Corridor Identification and Development Program, which will conduct a study.

Peoria board member, Sid Ruckriegel, shared the results of the July survey. More than 30,000 people participated in the survey, and Ruckriegel said 95% claimed they would highly use the service.

“We know what happens if we don’t do the study, we get subtracted, but we don’t know what happens when we make the chore, and we take the chance for our right to be able to get this grant in the air,” said Ruckriegel.

Another approval during Tuesday’s meeting was the request to change the ordinance when it comes to video gaming licenses. Currently, businesses have to wait 24 months before putting one inside their establishment

The board is looking to bring that waiting period down to 6-12 months.

“I can give you stories of businesses that have said they are waiting to open up, or they are operating elsewhere, and it seems to be problematic for them to wait,” said Chrissie Kapustka, Peoria Interim Corporation Counsel.

Another topic of discussion is a possible dispensary in the old Applebee’s near the Willow Knolls Shopping Center. The proposed plan will go before the board on September 27.