How to avoid being the victim of a scam this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With Christmas just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging the community to be on the lookout for scams.

Jessica Tharp, president/CEO of BBB of Central Illinois, said around the holidays large numbers of scams are often reported.

Some of the most common ones include misleading social media ads, look-alike websites, and bulk phishing e-mails.

Tharp said her biggest piece of advice is to verify who you’re doing business with.

“If you’re shopping online and something sounds too good to be true, maybe the product is available where you haven’t found it available other places, the price is great where maybe it’s not been offered that price other places, those are red flags,” Tharp said.

She said looking at a company’s location and contact information can be helpful.

“Hopefully something other than just an e-mail address that you can actually verify where they’re located and who is operating that company,” Tharp said.

Tharp said there’s also been an increase in puppy scams since the start of the pandemic.

If you think you’ve been a victim of a scam, Tharp encourages you to contact the Better Business Bureau.