How to better manage your business remotely during COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Work has been far from normal for business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help guide them through, leaders at Google is sharing how people can better manage business remotely.

Leaders say as fewer people leave home it’s important to keep your online information up to date. That means new hours, any operation changes, and new contact numbers they can reach you at.

They add reaching out to local management organizations like the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council can help you access state and local resources. They can also help promote your services and goods to a wider audience.

The lead educator for Grow With Google also says it’s important to switch up how you communicate with your employees.

“Mix up communication methods with your staff. Supplement email or instant message conversations with video chats and phone check-ins. Set a recurring time and method to host remote team meetings and perhaps virtual happy hours,” said lead educator for Grow With Google Stasia Kudrez.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also has a list of other resources and tips you can use to better manage your businesses remotely. To access these resources click here.