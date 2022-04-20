PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Earth Day on Friday, there are multiple area events throughout the weekend to celebrate Mother Earth.

The City of Peoria is hosting the Great American Cleanup on Saturday April 23. The annual event is held on the fourth Saturday of April.

Neighborhood groups are provided with dumpsters for trash and yard waste like twigs and weeds.

Kaylee Drea, neighborhood enhancement coordinator at the community development department, said its a way for neighbors to get to know each other while beautifying where they live.

“It’s really important especially given our last two years with COVID-19 restrictions for people to get out in their communities and try to make their community better. They’re meeting their neighbors, they’re cleaning up. It really boosts morale in the neighborhood,” she said.

Drea said all 20 dumpsters are spoken for at the following neighborhoods and locations:

74 to Spring – 1120 NE Glendale Avenue

Armstrong-Ellis – 500 block of Chester

Briardale – 4013 W Richards Way

Center Bluff – 2600 N Bigelow Street

East Bluff Community Center – 512 E Kansas Street

East Bluff Community NA – 701 E Thrush Avenue

East Bluff United – 512 E Kansas Street (yard waste only)

Glen Oak Flanagan – Corner of Atlantic and Glen Oak (yard waste only)

Gooselake – 1020 W Romeo B Garrett Street

Groves of Grand Prairie – Thomas Davis Drive, end of cul-de-sac (yard waste only)

Lynnhurst – Bridalwood Drive

Moss-Bradley – Orange Street near Thiện Tâm Temple

New Town – 1100 W Butler Street

Northmoor Knolls – 6203 N Burnley Street

Old Towne South – 711 S Greenlawn Avenue

Sherwood Forest – N. Friar/W Marian Court

Spring Grove – Between 727 and 801 Spring Hollow

Townsend – Between 9815-9809 Townsend Drive

The Uplands -1416 W Columbia Terrace

Wardcliffe – 2616 N Lehman Road

The Peoria Park District is hosting an Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday April 23 at Forest Park Nature Park. The festival includes earth-friendly vendors and informational booths, live music, local food and kids’ activities. Animal ambassadors from the Peoria Zoo will be at the festival from 12 to 3 p.m.

For those looking to get some exercise, there are three hikes to choose from.

Spring Wildflower Hike 12- 12:30 p.m.

Bird Hike 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Prairie Conservation Hike 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Forest Nature Park is located at 5809 N. Forest Park Drive in Peoria Heights.