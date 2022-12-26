EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria residents have two options for disposing of live Christmas trees this year: put it in the trash, or recycle it. Here’s what you need to know for both options.

Trees in the trash

East Peoria Public Works will pick up trees with a resident’s regular trash collection as long as certain guidelines are met. The tree must be cut up and placed inside the garbage can, with all lights, tinsel and decorations removed.

Public Works crews will not pick up trees that are in bags, or trees that are not cut up and inside the garbage can.

Trees will be picked up through Feb. 15. For more information, call 309-698-4716 or visit the City of East Peoria’s website.

Tree recycling

The Tazewell County Health Department has several Christmas tree drop-off sites throughout the county for mulching. A list of sites can be found here.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the sites through Jan. 15. All lights, tinsel, ornaments and tree bags should be removed prior to drop off.

For more information, call the Tazewell County Health Department at 309-929-0272.