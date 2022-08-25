BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent announcement from the Biden administration for loan forgiveness has some celebrating the student debt relief, but an important question to ask is how do you apply – and what can you do to make sure your student loan forgiveness doesn’t slip through the cracks.

Most student loan borrowers making less than $125,000 will have $10,000 dollars of their debt canceled. Others may qualify for even more forgiveness.

studentaid.gov is where you can find all this information, however, due to an influx of users the website currently has a waiting room.

Our executive digital producer, Mike Smith, logged on Thursday to see just how long it takes. After about five minutes, the website allowed him to log in, but be warned and ready: you might not be so lucky.

Once you’re out of the waiting room and on the site, you can see your total amount owed and how much has been paid. You can also click the grants tab and see if you received Pell grants for your education.

“A Pell grant is a federally based grant for students who demonstrate financial need based on their income levels and their estimated financial contribution their family may have toward their education,” said Sarah Diel-Hunt V.P. Student Affairs & Enrollment at Heartland Community College.

A Pell grant covers tuition, fees and room and board if a student is not living with their parents. Currently, the maximum amount you can receive from a Pell grant is almost $6,895.

Biden also extended the freeze on loan repayment until the end of the year. But that doesn’t mean your payment won’t be accepted.

“It’s a case-by-case basis for us, we have extensive financial coaching at the college, so students have the ability to sit and meet with a financial coach individually, talk through their specific circumstances and whether they’re in a good position to pay down on their loans, of course we would encourage that,” Diel-Hunt said.

It’s also suggested you receive email updates from the U.S. Department of Higher Education so you’ll be first to know once an application is available.