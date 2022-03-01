PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois from Feb. 28th-March 4.

Here are some tips to prepare before storms roll in:

Have a plan on what to do when storms strike while at work, school, or home.

Know the best spots to go to seek shelter and the best spots to stay safe in your shelter.

Know where to meet up after the storm has passed.

Know what county you are currently in and the county you live in.

Know how to shut off utilities.

Trim loose branches and repair houses before more damage can be done by a storm.

Learning CPR can be very useful too.

Brian Williamsen American Red Cross has a list of things to put in your severe weather prep kit.

“First and foremost, water. You have to have water, make sure you have a gallon per person, per day supplied there. So, three days’ supply would be the minimum recommendation for that. Also, you want to have nonperishable food, or some easy to prepare items there. Once again that’s three-day supply is a good idea there,” said Williamsen.