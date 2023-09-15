PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday recommended the new COVID-19 vaccine shot, one day after it was approved by the CDC.

That’s good news for local health departments, because state agencies require that extra layer of approval from IDPH. After IDPH approval, health departments consult with the medical director to update standing orders in order to administer the vaccine.

“Pretty much every public health agency checks the work of the other agency. So that’s just a way of making sure that we’re getting the best possible vaccines or the safest and the most effective. And that’s just a process that everybody goes through,” said Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator at McLean County Health Department.

Manko said the extra layers of approval are in the public’s best interest.

“All those checks and balances are a great assurance for people here that public health is doing what we’re supposed to do and check each other’s work and make sure that those vaccines are very safe and very effective,” she said.

Manko said McLean County already ordered three batches of vaccines in anticipation of IDPH approval, but it will take a little while before people can start booking appointments.

However, Manko said pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens were not bound by this extra approval process, as they have direct relationships with the federal government.

CVS Health announced on Wednesday that its pharmacies would start receiving vaccines immediately and then on a rolling basis, including more than 350 locations in Illinois.

So if you’re looking to get your COVID-19 shot sooner than later, it’s best to call your local pharmacy for an appointment.