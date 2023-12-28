PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s almost time to make those New Year’s resolutions! For many, it’s to get in better shape.

Raquel Herron, fitness manager at Peoria Riverplex, said they always see a big influx of new members at the beginning of the year, but they tend to drop off around late February and early March.

“I think it’s a popular resolution because it’s the start of a new year and people are like, ok it’s time to reset,” she said.

For those new to fitness, Herron said to take it slow and be kind to yourself.

“Start small. Don’t try to do everything all at once. Sometimes when we do too much too soon, it sets the stage for injury or burnout,” She said. “Also, it’s progress over perfection. You don’t have to be perfect.”

Herron said consistency is key to getting results. She recommends strength training two to three times a week and cardio three to five times a week. Walking is also a great way to burn calories.

“There’s not really an end date to fitness. People want to start and stop, but with fitness there’s not an end date. It’s continual. Living a healthy lifestyle, there’s no end date to that,” she said.

But a steady fitness routine is just one part of the puzzle to improving health. It’s important to stick to what Herron calls the ‘health triad’: proper sleep, proper nutrition and fitness.