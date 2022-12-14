Did you know that only 12% of people feel as though they were successful in keeping their resolution? That is why we had Dr. Brian Curtis join us today to tell us all about how you can stick to your New Year’s resolutions.



Dr. Curtis reminds us that it is important to keep our goals specific and attainable. That way you can know exactly what you are trying to achieve, and you are able to stay realistic.



It’s OKAY if you fail. Pobody’s nerfect. You should expect failure and if you do fail— try, try again. You are always allowed to start again and try to get back on track. If you are having trouble sticking to your goals, then you can always enlist the help of your friends and family.



Check out our interview to learn more about the most common New Year’s resolutions and how you can stick to yours.



