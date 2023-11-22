PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thanksgiving, the last place any pet owner wants to be is at the animal hospital because Fido or Whiskers ate something they weren’t supposed to.

Dr. Justin Brown, owner and veterinarian at Brown Animal Hospital in Peoria, said it’s best to avoid giving your pet any kind of human food. But if you must, vegetables are okay.

“Pets are used to eating kibble. They’re used to one particular thing all the time. If we present their intestinal flora, you know the bacteria that live there, with something unusual, it may cause some trouble or temporary stomach upset that can range from mild to severe,” he said.

Brown said to resist the temptation of giving your dog a bone.

“We want to avoid bones, especially poultry bones, the classic chicken bone, turkey bone. Those have a tendency to splinter. Those can cause obstructions in the GI tract as well as theoretically we could worry about puncturing through there. So those are a definite no-no,” he said.

Cassie Snell, owner of Camp Bow Wow, a doggie day care and boarding facility in Peoria and East Peoria, echoed Brown’s advice.

“It’s always best to keep your pups away from table food as much as you can…You definitely don’t want to give them any sort of cooked bones. They can splinter when they eat them. Try to keep them to the fresh stuff, like carrots and blueberries are good for them,” she said.

Brown said fatty foods are also problematic for dogs.

We want to avoid giving them things they’re not used to, particularly fatty things . Ham is a terrible idea and bones are bad…Very fatty processed foods can sometimes be a danger to pets…pancreatitis can be a big concern,” he said.

It’s also a good idea to tell your guests that feeding pets is off limits.

“Many times its not the pet owners who are giving them these things too, its visitors. A well meaning grandma, or aunt or uncle or somebody. So make sure you talk to your guests about feeding the dogs things they shouldn’t have,” said Brown.

Brown said cats are easier than dogs, as they are less likely to eat things and more tolerant of different foods. But keep this piece of advice in mind when bringing out Christmas decorations.

“The big thing with cats is strings, they love to chew on strings,” he said.