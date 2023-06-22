PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local landscapers and horticulturists are offering tips as drought conditions continue to dry out lawns and gardens across Central Illinois.

Central Illinois is in a moderate to severe drought stage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We’re looking at long-term damage to where you could have bald spots in your yard. The deeper we go into the drought and the hotter it gets, the crispier the ground gets, and the more it cooks the grass,” said Paul Everly, owner of Pekin-based landscaping company Green Thumb.

Everly said grass is currently in the “burnt” stage. With no sizeable rain in the forecast for the next two weeks, the situation is dire.

“It just deteriorates down to pretty much like a dust form…I do suggest people don’t mow a lot during this time. Just for the fact that as you mow it, you’re going to cause more damage to the grass. Just putting more cut to it, sun burns deeper into it,” he said.

Dried burnt grass can also lead to another hazard: fires.

“A match or cigarette, anything dropping down the ground could cause a massive fire. It could catch someone’s lawn on fire and cause thousands of dollars of damage,” he said.

For those reasons, Everly said it’s a good idea to invest in an automatic watering system. His company offers the B-hyve by Orbit.

“Generally what I do is set up for a late evening sprinkling. I do about 5-10 minutes, you don’t want the soil to get oversaturated where it muddy, but you do want it to be moist and wet when you touch it. So we do that at night and early morning also,” he said.

Renee O’Brien, horticulturist and marketing director at Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, recommended the deep watering strategy for maintaining a verdant garden.

“You’ll want to put a hose at the base of your tree or your shrub, or run the sprinkler for at least an hour. Then you want to lock that moisture into the soil. A two to three-inch layer of wood mulch is really good at holding moisture. So, that’s one of the best things you can do to prevent the water from evaporating straight out again,” she said.

O’Brien added Central Illinois experiences a major drought every 10 to 20 years; the last one was in 2012.

“So this about when you would expect one to happen,” she said.

Everly added it’s important not to oversaturate your lawn and garden with water, as too much can cause mold and different types of fungi.