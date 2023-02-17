Overnight Oats

Make this your new go-to breakfast! These creamy overnight oats are quick and delicious and you can experiment with different flavors!

Orange Dreamsicle Ingredients:

1/3 Cup of Quick Dry Oats

1/4 Cup of Lite Whipped Topping

2 Ounces of Skim Milk

3 Tablespoons of Non-fat, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

2 Tablespoons Orange Juice

A Pinch of Orange Zest Garnish

1 Tablespoon Diced Orange



Directions

1. Combine the first six ingredients in a jar and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Garnish with diced orange. Serve cold.

German Chocolate Delight Ingredients:



• 1/3 Cup of Quick Dry Oats

• 1/3 Cup of Skim Milk

• 1/3 Cup of Non-fat, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

• 2 Teaspoons of Cocoa Powder

• 1 Teaspoon of Splenda® Brown Sugar Blend

• 1 Tablespoon of Chopped Pecans

• 1 Tablespoon Unsweetened Coconut Flakes Garnish

• 1/2 Tablespoon of Chopped Pecans

• 1/2 Tablespoon of Unsweetened Coconut Flakes



Directions

1. Combine the first seven ingredients in a jar and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Garnish with pecans and coconut flakes. Serve cold.

