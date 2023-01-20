Chocolate Dipped Rice Crisps

A sweet treat for your valentine

Number of Servings: 12

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

One 3.5-ounce bag of Quaker Chocolate Rice Crisps

1 cup dark chocolate chunks

One 2-ounce bag of freeze-dried strawberries, chopped

3/4 cup chopped shelled pistachios

Directions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a shallow bowl, add the chopped strawberries and pistachios. Mix to combine.

3. Using a double boiler, melt the chocolate chunks over medium-low heat. If you do not have a double boiler, fill a medium-sized saucepan with about 2 inches of water and bring it to a simmer. Add chocolate pieces to a large glass bowl and place the bowl on top of the saucepan, making sure it fits snugly and that it is not touching the water. Mix continuously with a rubber spatula until melted and smooth (about 4 minutes).

4. Individually dip the rice crisps halfway into the chocolate. Then dip rice crisps in the strawberry and pistachio mix and place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat for all rice crisps.

5. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden. Enjoy!

