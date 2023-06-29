PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As unhealthy air quality levels persist in Central Illinois, a local HVAC company owner has some tips for improving air quality inside.

Brad Johnson, co-owner of AAA Northgate One-Hour Heating and Air in East Peoria, recommended switching your thermostat from “auto” to “on” so the HVAC system can clean air all day long.

“If you flip it to the “on” position, that blower is going to run 24 hours a day, which means the filter is going to be working 24 hours a day, as opposed to just when the system is running. So that would help,” he said.

Choosing the right filter is also important, Johnson said. But it does not necessarily mean its the most efficient one at the store.

“The more efficient the filter, the more particles it will take out of the air…You have to be careful that you’re balancing the efficiency of the filter with its capability of allowing the system to breathe. If you put a filter in that doesn’t let the system breathe, that can actually cause other problems. It could stress the motor, It could cause an air conditioning system to freeze up because it’s not getting the right airflow,” he said.

Johnson added most people don’t change their filters as often as they should.