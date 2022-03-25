PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It is National Poison Prevention Week, and the Peoria Humane Society is reminding pet parents to stay alert for items that could harm or even kill their furry friends.

Kitty Yanko, Director of the Peoria Humane Society, said certain types of plants, flowers and common household items can prove fatal to cats and dogs. Symptoms can range from mild nausea to death.

Yanko said the best practice is to research ahead of time.

“Lilies can be toxic to cats, so do your research ahead of time. If you’re getting a plant as a gift or if you’re buying for your home, just make sure its something that will be safe,” she said.

She said the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is a great resource for differentiating between toxic and non-toxic plants for dogs and cats.

Yanko added it’s important to keep a close eye on pets at all times.

“Just think ahead and make sure that you don’t leave your pets alone with something that could be hazardous or dangerous or poisonous to them. There are so many things that pets can get into that we’re not even aware, and so you always have to be a good pet parent and look around the surrounding area,” she said.

If a pet ingests something dangerous, Yanko said to immediately call a local veterinarian and/or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. A consultation fee may apply for the ASPCA call.