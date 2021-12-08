How to protect yourself against porch pirates this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With Christmas just weeks away, the season of giving is in full swing, but for porch pirates, it’s also the season of taking.

As packages are delivered to doorsteps, Lieutenant Bryan Sylvester with the Peoria Police Department says the community should be aware of thieves looking to steal items.

To avoid being a victim of porch piracy, Sylvester said requesting a signature during delivery will help.

He also said services like Amazon Key or technology such as home security cameras will make sure your items end up in the right hands.

“Ring cameras are very visible. For instance, at night they light up if you have that setting set, which is a really good deterrent. They’ll see that and know that particular house is under recording surveillance,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester added that at-home cameras can also help police find identify suspects or evidence.

The lieutenant also explained that building a good relationship with your neighbors is also important. He said this will help individuals report something suspicious if they see it.

“If you have a really good relationship with your neighbor, which is what we want to see, you can look out for one another,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester said so far this year, there have not been numerous package thefts reported, but that has the potential to change closer to Christmas.