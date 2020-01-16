How to re-scan your TV

PEORIA, Ill. — On Friday, WMBD will switch frequencies which could interrupt your ability to watch WMBD and other local channels.

This switch is required by the Federal Communications Commission.

Anyone who uses an antenna will have to rescan their television after the switch is made at 12:31 p.m. on Friday.

To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or ok. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems.

This does not affect cable or satellite TV subscribers or people who watch TV over the internet.