How to safely share the road with farmers driving oversized vehicles

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Illinois Department of Transportation officials say follow oversized vehicles at a slower speed and pass when safe.

They also say watch out for rigs making left turns which requires the most effort and concentration.

Farmers say the orange triangle on the back of farm equipment signals they will be driving at speeds of 20 miles per hour or less. Some drivers will be hauling dangerous products such as anhydrous ammonia carried in tanks.

Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager, Patrick Kirchhofer, says some equipment will need both lanes to get past obstacles.

“Their farm equipment is much wider than what it has been in the past and they are only going about 20 miles an hour and often times they need to utilize a portion of the other lane to go through bridges, around mail boxes, narrow culverts,” said Kirchhofer.

IDOT says most accidents involving farm equipment are caused by distracted driving.