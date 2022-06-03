PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As energy bills soar starting this month, Ameren is offering assistance and sharing ways to save money.

Beginning June 1, Ameren Illinois customers should expect their monthly energy bills to increase by about $52.

Leaders with the company said the increased costs are the result of rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and renewable energy sources not keeping up as coal and gas plants close.

Ameren energy assistance

On Ameren’s website, there are a number of programs available to help with energy bills through assistance and more efficient energy usage.

Warm Neighbors Cool Friends: A year-round heating and cooling assistance program to help those who generally do not qualify for financial assistance from other government or non-profit programs.

According to Ameren, typically, total household income must fall between 200 to 300% of the federal poverty level to qualify for bill payment assistance.

To apply, contact:

COUNTY ORGANIZATION PHONE NUMBER CITY Peoria Salvation Army Family Services (309) 655-7272 Peoria McLean Bloomington Salvation Army (309) 829-9476 Bloomington Tazewell Tazwood Community Services (309) 266-9941 Morton Woodford Heart House (309) 467-6103 Eureka Fulton Salvation Army (309) 647-0732 Canton Marshall LaSalle Township Office (815) 223-0807 LaSalle Stark Project Now (309) 852-4565 Kewanee Logan Salvation Army (217) 732-7890 Lincoln Knox Salvation Army (309) 342-9168 Galesburg

Energy Efficiency Program: Helps residential and business customers save money by implementing various energy efficiency solutions while providing discounts and incentives to increase comfort, manage usage and reduce costs.

Budget Billing: Budget Billing helps customers level out seasonal changes in their energy bills by dividing

the previous year’s usage into predictable baseline monthly payments. Existing Budget Billing customers will see an increase in their monthly payments, reflective of the higher supply prices.

Down Payment Assistance: Ameren Illinois is offering lower down payments for extended payment agreements through July 31, along with other flexible payment options.

Ameren has also shared a list of ways to reduce energy costs by making changes within your home.