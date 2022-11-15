PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army is opening up enrollment for those who need assistance with gifts or food this holiday season. Here’s where and how you can sign up.

Sign up in person at the Salvation Army Corps & Community Center at 2903 W. Nebraska Ave in Peoria on Nov. 15 and 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. A make-up date for in person signup is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Family Service Center, located at 417 NE Adams.

Sign up online between Nov. 2 and Dec. 16 at www.saangeltree.org.

When signing up, make sure to have a photo ID and a piece of mail with a current address. To sign up for toys, bring verification of the child’s date of birth.

Contact the Salvation Army Family Services at (309) 655-7272 or visit their website to learn more.