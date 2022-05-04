CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade is rallying voters on both sides of the aisle, just in time for the primaries.

According to a Gallup poll, nearly one in four Americans considers abortion a “key” voting issue. Many are single-issue voters, who turn out on Election Day because of one important issue.

Patrick Cortesi, chair of the McLean County Democrats, said the leak has energized the Democratic base.

“Finding ways to motivate your voters, your folks to get out the vote, and I think this is such an important galvanizing issue that it’s definitely going to increase turn out,” he said. “Democrats on an issue like this are very motivated to get out the vote for Democratic candidates that will support their rights.”

Illinois has some of the strongest abortion protection laws in the country. Cortesi said a focus is to improve access for non-residents.

“I’ve heard a little bit of chatter amongst some of my political friends. Is that if that’s going to be the case, if that’s the inevitable outcome, then we need to find ways to make Illinois make it easier for them to come in and get done,” he said.

Jim Rule, chairman of the Tazewell County GOP, said protecting the unborn is of “utmost importance” to Republican voters.

“Protecting human life, which many believe begins at conception, has always been and will always be first and foremost on the Conservative agenda. This will no doubt be a point of discussion as the various political races in this state proceed…. Conservatives will not stop in our rigorous efforts to defend the unborn,” he said in a statement.

The Illinois primary election is on June 28.