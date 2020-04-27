How working from home during COVID-19 can have negative effects on your body

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many people are working from home these days and while it prevents them from getting sick it can actually open the door to other issues.

Luckily there are a few easy things you can do to minimize these problems.

Transforming your home into an everyday workspace is far from normal for many people.

While working from your couch may seem like a change of pace, it doesn’t come without side effects.

“Couches were never designed to be sat on and have work done on them for an extended period of time, so your posture gets kind of wonky, whenever you do that there’s way too much low back fluctuation,” said Physical Therapist at Ivy Rehab Michael Bennington.

Bennington says bad posture can also lead to neck strain.

“If your back is rounded than your neck is going to be in what’s refered to as an extended position. So if you are in good posture, your neck would actually put your head up towards the ceiling because your neck had to compensate for that and as a result you’re getting tightness in your neck,” said Bennington.

Bennington has some exercises and tips to incorporate into your daily routines to help mitigate these complications.

“We try to remind people that about every 30 minutes they ought to move and it doesn’t have to be dramatic, you don’t have to get up, although that’s great if you can do it, but if you’re in a meeting and you can’t do that slide forward in the chair or the couch and you can just kind of move around a little bit,” said Bennington.

Bennington gives three examples of at-home stretches you can do to help increase posture, decrease neck pain, and release muscle tension. Slouch correction, shoulder blade squeeze, and chin tuck

To perform the slouch correction, start by slouching down, almost like you’re sitting on your tailbone. Then sit all the way back up almost arching your back the other direction.

The shoulder blade squeeze is exactly as it sounds, just try to squeeze your shoulder blades back. A good tip for this one is imagining you are trying to hold a nickel between your shoulder blades.

The last exercise is the chin tuck. Put your hand on your chest and try to rest your chin on your index finger. Then pull your chin directly back away from that finger.

If you’re having pain or are experiencing any of these issues, physical therapists are open under governor Pritzker’s stay at home order.

