BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Boy Scouts from Hudson visited Luther Oaks, a senior living facility in Bloomington to spread holiday cheer.

Members from Troop #957 shared handmade Christmas cards with those at the facility. The boys also sung Christmas carols to give the residents a mini concert.

This is the second year the troop has visited Luther Oaks. They say it’s great to see the smiles on the residents’ faces.

“Even just small things can help a lot especially people who might not get a lot of visitors. Having people come over, spend time with them, give them things and sing them songs is just something that can really help people who might not have things like that very often,” said Senior Patrol Leader Robert Schwalm.

The residents also received board games from the Boy Scouts.

“Boy Scouts is about cheerfulness and serving our community. And I feel like coming out here, handing out gifts and interacting with people in the nursing home aligns with spreading the cheerfulness and serving our community,” said Troop Member Rolen Schlipmann.