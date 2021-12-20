Hudson Boy Scouts spread Christmas cheer to Bloomington seniors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Christmas came early Monday night for residents of Luther Oaks Senior Living in Bloomington.

About 15 Boy Scouts from Troop #957 of Hudson decked the halls with Christmas cards and handed them out to the residents of the campuses’ independent, assisted and nursing living spaces.

Each troop member made a few cards using crayons, markers and other crafting items.

Scouts within the troop said it felt great to do something nice for people that can’t get around as much as they used to.

“Somebody suggested caroling at one of our PLC meetings and we figured we’re not very good singers so this was a better way for us to still spread cheer,” said Mitchell Lareau

The kids also donated board and card games for the residents to play.

“It was kind if heartwarming getting to see the smiles on their face when they got their Christmas cards and the games,” said Rolen Schlipmann.