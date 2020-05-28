Hue Salon prepares for opening day after COVID-19 delayed original plans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hue Salon at Keller Station opens Friday as hair salons and barbershops reopen in phase three of Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

The salon was originally set to open back in April, but owner Kelly Andrews was forced to push the opening day back.

Andrews says the pandemic caused delays and obstacles on the journey to opening, but is excited to begin appointments.

“It is going to be crazy tomorrow. We have had clients calling us actually every month ‘Can I set up an appointment, can I set up an appointment?’ We’ve had lists of people to get in,” said Andrews.

Employees and clients will have to follow guidelines and appointments will be more spread out.

Andrews expects a busy few weeks ahead, as people are ready for their cuts and colors in weeks.

“Tomorrow is going to be the start of the madhouse. It’s going to be nonstop for weeks trying to get our clients in with special things we have to do, not fitting people in between. It’s going to take a little bit longer, but we’re going to get everybody in,” said Andrews.

Hue Salon opens Friday at 8 a.m.