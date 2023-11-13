PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner confirmed that human remains found Sunday belonged to a missing man.

The Peoria Sheriff’s Office announced that it located human remains in a wooded area east of Kickapoo Creek in the 300 block of North Kickapoo Creek Rd on Sunday.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated that the remains belong to Logan Dunne. He had been missing since June 2 and was last seen leaving Carle Methodist Hospital on foot.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to the area at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. A man was hunting in the area and tracking a deer when the remains were located.

The remains were unidentifiable on the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated that there was no sign of foul play on the scene, but the incident remains under investigation.

Harwood is expected to release more information on Tuesday.