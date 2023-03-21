Human Collaborative Services is giving members of the community the opportunity to connect with over twenty local human services agencies at their upcoming job and volunteer fair. If you’re looking for a career or ways to volunteer in the human services field, then come down to the fair at the Illinois Central College Peoria campus on Friday, March 24 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.



Check out our interview to learn more about what you can expect from the event.



