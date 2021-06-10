Humane Society of Central Illinois offers tip to protect dogs from heat

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures are heating up across Central Illinois and with that comes not only dangers to people, but also pets.

In the hottest heat, asphalt temperatures can reach above 125 degrees and according to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, dogs’ paws can sustain serious burn damage, just like humans.

Manager of the Humane Society Jane Kahman said paws are sensitive and if burned will take awhile to heal. She said if a dogs’ owner is hot, then the dog is hot too.

She advises people to avoid taking walks with your dog in the middle of the afternoon.

“I would walk them early in the morning and again in this type of heat, you dont need to exercise like you normally would on a regular day. Or go for a nice walk later in the evening when it cools down,” Kahman said. “Avoid the asphalt and sidewalks, walk them in the grass.”

Kahman said be sure to give dogs plenty of fresh water regularly and avoid leaving them in a hot car.