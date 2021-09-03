Humane Society of Fulton County seeking fosters, adopters and donations

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local animal shelter said it’s facing multiple crises and its staffers need your help.

Louis Elrod, board member and volunteer at the Humane Society of Fulton County, said they desperately need financial assistance and people to foster and adopt.

Elrod said their low-cost spay/neuter provider in Springfield can no longer accommodate them due to staffing shortages. As a result, their vet bills are three to five times higher than before.

“Our vet bills are unfortunately coming in faster than our adoption fees, so we’re, we’re not offsetting our costs right now, so that would be a huge help for us if we could, you know, get some financial assistance,” he said.

Elrod said they lowered their adoption fees to clear the shelter, making it more difficult to make ends meet financially.

“So we have roughly around 150 cats right now and our foster homes are full, our shelter’s full. We’re needing to make room for new animals, so we’re also paying more for veterinary costs, but we’re also offering these animals at are reduced rate in order to try to hopefully incentivize people to get them into homes,” he said.

To donate or learn more about adopting or fostering a pet, click here.